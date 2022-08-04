New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

