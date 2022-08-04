New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.52). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.51).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £88.07 million and a P/E ratio of 459.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.17.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

