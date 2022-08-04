NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 247,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

