Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $0.0980

Nexus (NXS) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Nexus has a market cap of $7.25 million and $2.26 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,985,072 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

