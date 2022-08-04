NFT Index Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,782.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $1,782.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $754.44 or 0.03292735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

