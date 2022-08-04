Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.69.

Separately, CLSA restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 461,121 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 677.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Trading Down 4.2 %

Nintendo stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

