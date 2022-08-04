Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 539,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 940,441 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 253,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 52.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 332,584 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

