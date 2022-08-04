North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $321.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.