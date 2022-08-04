Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

