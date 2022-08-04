Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NWN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 170,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 79.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

