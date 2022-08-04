Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,398 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Comcast stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408,756. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

