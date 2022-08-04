Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 182,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 724,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

