Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Lowered by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,390,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of NU worth $80,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

