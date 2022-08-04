Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JEMD opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.