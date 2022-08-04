Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JMM stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

