NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 5,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.11, for a total transaction of C$40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,552,659.50.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total transaction of C$57,400.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total value of C$75,553.94.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

