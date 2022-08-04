NWF Group plc (NWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NWF Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The stock has a market cap of £108.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11,025.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.54. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($2.94).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWF. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.88) target price on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

