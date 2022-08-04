Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 147,511 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 147,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,429,755.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,395,759 shares in the company, valued at $41,914,642.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OSH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,804. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 716.26%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 404,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

