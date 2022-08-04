Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 3.76. 10,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.84. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 2.75 and a twelve month high of 19.86.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.19.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
