Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 3.76. 10,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.84. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 2.75 and a twelve month high of 19.86.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,196,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.