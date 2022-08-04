Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 11.19.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.53 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

