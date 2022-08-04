Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 11.19.
Oatly Group Stock Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.53 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
