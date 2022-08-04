Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,360.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,360.00.

OCDGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 950 ($11.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 850 ($10.42) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

