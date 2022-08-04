Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 68.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.64. 896,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,084,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

