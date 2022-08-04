ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ODP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10 to $4.50 EPS.

ODP Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 421,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,985. ODP has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ODP. UBS Group reduced their target price on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

ODP Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ODP by 45.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ODP by 46.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

