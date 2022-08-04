Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Receives “Maintains” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 8.78.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE OPAD opened at 2.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.06. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.01 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

