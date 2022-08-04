Omni Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.13 million and $11.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00008873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00263535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002440 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,363 coins and its circulating supply is 563,047 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

