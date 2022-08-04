Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives $109.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Onex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Onex has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

About Onex



Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.



