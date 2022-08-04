Opium Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Opium has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market cap of $850,855.04 and approximately $61,116.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00623096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

