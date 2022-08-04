OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 186,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,292,802 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,156,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,535,609.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,156,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,535,609.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,729,600 shares of company stock worth $4,674,584 over the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,006,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OPKO Health by 485.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 2,138,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

