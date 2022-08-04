Oppenheimer Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $130.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.9 %

ADUS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,976. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $344,102 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

