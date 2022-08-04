Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $396,293.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $49.67 million and approximately $396,293.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00628057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035222 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,793,405 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
