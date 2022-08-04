Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Origin Materials stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 1,892,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $951.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.97. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.10.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

About Origin Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

