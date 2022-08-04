OriginTrail Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.17 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $84.17 million and $508,231.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003933 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,332,051 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

