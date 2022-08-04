Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNNGY. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $772.50.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,694. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

