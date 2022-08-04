Oslo Asset Management AS Invests $5.08 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Oslo Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Daqo New Energy makes up approximately 6.7% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned about 0.17% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,881,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $64.74. 6,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

