OTR Global Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Positive

OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.73.

Guardant Health stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

