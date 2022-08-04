Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Outfront Media has a payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Institutional Trading of Outfront Media

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $340,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.