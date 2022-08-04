Outset Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outset Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Outset Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Outset Medical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OM opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 138.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $1,611,302. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $11,145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Outset Medical by 147.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.