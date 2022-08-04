Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.7 %

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 21,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.