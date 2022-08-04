Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 1.4%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 319.50 ($3.91). Approximately 666,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,536,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($3.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Sarah Gordon Wild acquired 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,801.86 ($61,024.21). Insiders bought a total of 14,923 shares of company stock worth $5,025,155 in the last 90 days.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

