Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 1.4%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 319.50 ($3.91). Approximately 666,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,536,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($3.97).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Sarah Gordon Wild acquired 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,801.86 ($61,024.21). Insiders bought a total of 14,923 shares of company stock worth $5,025,155 in the last 90 days.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

