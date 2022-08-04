Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PCRX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 449,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,794. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
