Pacoca Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,949.00 (PACOCA)

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. Pacoca has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $22,949.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pacoca has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Pacoca coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00629926 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035666 BTC.
Pacoca Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Pacoca Coin Trading
