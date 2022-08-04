Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,280.18% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

