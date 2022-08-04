Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.11 ($0.06), with a volume of 324150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.06).

Panther Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.61.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

