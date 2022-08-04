Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 144,151 shares traded.

Pao Novatek Trading Down 94.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.70.

Pao Novatek Company Profile

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

