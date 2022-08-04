Papp L Roy & Associates Has $525,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $168.27 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

