Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barrington Research downgraded Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 449,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,727. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $42.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

