Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barrington Research downgraded Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 449,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,727. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $42.17.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

