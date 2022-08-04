Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 28.51. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is 29.30. Paramount Global has a one year low of 26.34 and a one year high of 46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported 0.60 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of 7.33 billion during the quarter.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

