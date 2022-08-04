Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 72,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 69,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.