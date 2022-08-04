Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.01

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and traded as low as $23.44. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 11,493 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Resources last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.82%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

