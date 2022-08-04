Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $18.10-$18.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PH traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $293.47. 1,176,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

